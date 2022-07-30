Pushkov responded to a “Russian-hating” employee of the consulate in Murmansk

MOSCOW, July 31 – RIA Novosti. The behavior of an employee of the Norwegian consulate in Murmansk, Elisabet Ellingsen, testifies to the popularization of Russophobic views in the West, Senator Alexei Pushkov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, with her trick, the Norwegian unwittingly reflected the views of many Western colleagues.

“I believe she expressed the opinion of many of her colleagues, taking into account the anti-Russian hysteria that is now characteristic of many Western countries,” Pushkov said.

The member of the Federation Council stressed that Russia must take tough retaliatory measures, despite the attempt by the Norwegian Foreign Ministry to “politically correct dissociate itself” from Ellingsen’s words.

“The answer should not be politically correct: she should be immediately expelled from Russia and, at a minimum, Oslo should be warned that any racist attack against Russian citizens will directly affect the work of the Norwegian diplomatic departments in our country,” the senator believes.

On Saturday, a video appeared on the Web in which Ellingsen yells at an employee of one of the Russian hotels, uses obscene language and says that he “hates Russians.” The reason for dissatisfaction was the manager’s request to wait until the room was cleaned.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the incident “an act of hatred, nationalism and xenophobia,” noting that the ministry is considering options for responding to the behavior of the Norwegian consulate employee.