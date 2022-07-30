Death toll rises to 53 inmates after Ukrainian attack in Donetsk | News

The territorial defense headquarters of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported this Friday that 53 Ukrainian soldiers died after the bombing by the kyiv armed forces of a prison in Yelenovka, in the Donbas region,

In a statement released through the Telegram social network, the headquarters said that “the criminal regime in kyiv is deliberately eliminating Ukrainian militants who surrendered to cover up war crimes committed against civilians in Donbas.” He added that in this way they force other soldiers “to continue fighting instead of surrendering.”

The attack occurred on Thursday night and left 75 injured. It was perpetrated with HIMARS (US-made multiple rocket launchers), according to DPR Deputy Information Minister Daniil Bezsonov and Russian Armed Forces spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov.

In a first balance of victims, Bezsónov insisted that they handle preliminary data, because “they are still cleaning the rubble and the figures may increase.”

DPR leader Denis Pushilin reported that militants from the nationalist Azov battalion remained in jail, but there were no foreign mercenaries.

The kyiv government has not yet ruled on the consequences of its counteroffensive in the Yelenovka prison, where hundreds of military personnel from its own country, imprisoned during the conflict, were held.

Meanwhile, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration on the Ukrainian side, Pavlo Kirilenko, accused Russia of the deaths of eight civilians in Bakhmut, Toretsk, Orlivka, Hirnik and Soledar, and of 19 other injuries.





