Heat wave causes more than 1,900 deaths in July in Spain | News

More than 1,900 people died in the month of July in Spain as a result of the heat wave, which represents four times more deaths than those that occurred in the same period last year due to high temperatures, as announced this Friday by the Carlos III Health Institute.

An investigation by the aforementioned health institution, which belongs to the Ministry of Health, registered 1,913 deaths from July 1 to 26. These data were collected through the Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo), of the Carlos III Health Institute.

According to the Iberian institute, 1,229 of the deceased were over 85 years old, 434 were between 75 and 84 years old, 161 between 65 and 74 years old, and there were 76 people between 45 and 64 years old. Likewise, nine deceased children were registered, all under 14 years of age.

The study reveals that in June 829 people died due to high temperatures, however, the most critical days were June 18 and 19, when 206 deaths were reported.

For its part, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecast for next weekend an increase of 5-10 degrees above the average in the different territories at this stage of the year.

Health specialists attribute the deaths to the effects of dehydration, decompensation and the complication of chronic diseases from severe weather conditions.

From this, the health authorities urge you to consume plenty of water, not expose yourself to the sun, stay in cool or heated places, as well as avoid going outside during the hours of greatest incidence of high temperatures.





