San Francisco and New York declare monkeypox emergency | News

The US city of San Francisco and the state of New York declared public health emergencies on Thursday amid the growing outbreak of monkeypox and in response to the rapid spread of the virus.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Brazil creates technical committee to deal with monkeypox

The action from two of the most affected areas in the entire United States (USA) comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global emergency last weekend and while the administration of President Joe Biden considering a declaration of national emergency.

The statement takes into account that more than 40 percent of the 4,907 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the US have been reported in the states of California and New York.

San Francisco is declaring a Local Public Health Emergency for monkeypox. This declaration will go into effect starting August 1 and will allow us to prepare and dedicate resources to prevent the spread.

— London Breed (@LondonBreed)

July 28, 2022

In that direction, the mayor of San Francisco, Democrat London Breed, announced the local public health emergency on Thursday and noted that monkeypox cases had almost doubled, to 261, in just one week.

He said the measure could mobilize resources, speed up emergency planning and allow the state and federal governments to reimburse future expenses.

Meanwhile, California state Sen. Scott Wiener, who called for the emergency declaration, said the decision will make it easier to expand testing and vaccines and push the federal government to take the outbreak more seriously.

For her part, after New York registered more than 1,200 cases, the state health commissioner, Mary T. Bassett, declared an imminent threat to public health on Thursday, retroactive to June 1.

Yesterday, I declared monkeypox an Imminent Threat to Public Health in NY, enabling our local health departments to have access to additional State reimbursement. @GovKathyHochul & @HealthNYGov will continue to do everything possible to protect NYers:

— Dr. Mary T. Bassett (@DrMaryTBassett)

July 29, 2022

According to Bassett, “This declaration means that local health departments involved in response and prevention activities will be able to access additional state reimbursement, after other federal and state funding sources are maximized, to protect all New Yorkers and ultimately limit the spread of monkeypox in our communities.”

Monkeypox infections result in an illness that lasts for several weeks with symptoms that include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that can spread over the entire body. No deaths have been recorded in the US.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source