Israeli occupiers kill another Palestinian teenager | News

Israeli occupiers killed a Palestinian teenager east of Ramallah on Friday and wounded three others who were traveling in a car in the northern West Bank on Thursday night.

In a statement, the Health Ministry reported that Israeli soldiers shot 16-year-old Nash’at Abu Alia with live ammunition during clashes in the village of al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah.

Although the young man was rushed to a health center, he died shortly after from severe chest injuries.

According to local media, the clashes occurred as Israeli forces and settlers violently repressed Palestinians protesting against settler attacks on the village.

#استشهاد فتى يبلغ من العمر ١٦ عاماً متأثراً بجروحٍ أصيب بها برصاص جيش الاحتلال في الصدر ، في قرية قرية #المغير، الاعلام ينقل الخبر على أن قواته قامت بتصفية “إرهابي” ،: ما معنى الارهاب؟ هل الطفولة الفلسطينية “إرهاب” بعينكم! حسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل pic.twitter.com/OmQgPUK29v

On Thursday night, Tel Aviv soldiers stationed at a military checkpoint in the northern West Bank town of Huwara opened fire on a car carrying three young Palestinians.

Two of them suffered lower extremity injuries and are out of danger, although the third had to be hospitalized for a serious neck injury, said the director of the Palestine Red Crescent Emergency Department in the city of Nablus, Ahmad Jibril.

In a statement, the Israeli Army alleged that one of the Palestinians who was traveling in the car fired at the uniformed men and they returned fire.

Press reports also indicate that the occupants arrested at least five Palestinians on Friday night, all in the West Bank: two brothers in the city of Kafr Qallil, south of Nablus, a young man in the town of Tell (near Nablus) and two others in the southern West Bank city of Hebron.





