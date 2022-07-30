Pope Francis ends pastoral visit to Canada | News

The head of state of Vatican City, Pope Francis, culminates this Friday what he calls his “penitential pilgrimage” to Canada, in which he has personally apologized to the descendants of indigenous peoples, victims of abuse in prisons. schools run by the Catholic Church.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Pope Francis apologizes for abuses against indigenous people in Canada

The sixth and last day of the bishop of Rome in Canada began with a private mass celebrated in the archbishopric of Quebec. Shortly after, Francisco met, also privately, with the members of the Society of Jesus present in that country.

After noon, Francis is expected to take the flight that will take him to Iqaluit, capital of the Canadian territory of Nunavut. Here, 300 kilometers south of the Arctic Circle, the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement was signed in 1993, the largest indigenous land claim agreement in Canadian history.

the church in #Canada she has been wounded by the evil perpetrated by some of her children. I would like to apologize again to all the victims of abuse. The pain and shame that we experience must be transformed into an occasion for conversion: never again!

— Pope Francis (@Pontifex_es)

July 28, 2022

The head of the Vatican State is scheduled to visit the Nakasuk primary school, where he will meet privately with some students from the old residential schools, that is, those institutes entrusted by the Government, with little funding, to the Catholic Church.

One of the most dramatic pages in the history of these populations took place in these institutes with the process of forced assimilation of children taken from the indigenous communities to which they belonged and forced to assimilate into the new Western culture.

According to a Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report published in 2015, more than 3,000 minors died from disease, malnutrition and abuse in a period of about one hundred years since the creation of these schools in 1883.

The president of the association that groups the Inuit, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc (NTI), Aluki Kotierk, will ask Francisco that one of these abusers, Johannes Rivoire, 91, return to Canada to face criminal charges for the alleged abuse of children Inuit in the 1960s and 1970s.

In a statement, from that association they stated that they hope “that evidence will be delivered, including personal files, so that the Inuit of Nunavut do not need to relive their experiences and the testimony can be used in court.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source