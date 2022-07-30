China and Iran Reaffirm Willingness to Strengthen Cooperation | News

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Friday, in which both agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, as well as support the development paths of the Middle East countries. East.

The Chinese president stressed that his country and Iran have maintained solidarity and cooperation, and that he is ready to work with Iran and push for new progress in the comprehensive strategic and security partnership between the two nations.

“I am issuing the necessary orders for the development of comprehensive strategic relations with Iran, including in the economic field,” he said.

On the other hand, he reiterated that China has always supported the Middle East countries in solving various problems, as well as supported the nations of the region during their paths of development independently.

He also said that China hopes to strengthen communication and cooperation with Iran in spaces such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In turn, regarding the policy of developing relations and cooperation promoted by Iran, President Raisi asserted that his country “has prepared the necessary ground for collective security and development in Western Asia and can serve as a model to strengthen political trust.” and economic development in the region.

In this regard, he stressed that Iran is determined to expand relations with China in all fields, and that his country is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Beijing to safeguard international fairness and justice, promote peace, security and regional and global development.

President Raisi also said that both Iran and China reject hegemonism and unilateralism, as well as interference in other countries’ internal affairs, illegal unilateral sanctions and double standards.

