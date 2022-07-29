Biden plans to run for re-election in 2024, White House says

WASHINGTON, July 29 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden, amid falling ratings and a second-quarter drop in GDP, plans to be re-elected in 2024, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“The president intends to participate in the elections in 2024. We are far from that, so I will not talk about particulars, as well as public opinion polls, because I am on this side of the podium,” she said at a briefing at the White House.

US GDP has been declining for the second quarter in a row, while the administration prefers not to call the situation in the economy a recession. One of the opinion polls in mid-July showed that Biden’s activities are not approved in most states.