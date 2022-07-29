Mariupol is fully supplied with water, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR reported

MARIUPOL (DPR), July 29 – RIA Novosti. Mariupol is fully supplied with water, all pumping stations in the city are connected to electricity, head of the Ministry of Mariupol is fully supplied with water, all pumping stations in the city are connected to electricity, head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR Alexei Kostrubitsky told RIA Novosti.

“Mariupol is fully supplied with water, all pumping stations are connected to electricity,” Kostrubitsky said.

According to him, this allows the townspeople to live “in more or less normal conditions.” “Now construction organizations are actively working to restore Mariupol. This is the restoration of schools, kindergartens, multi-apartment facilities. A new residential development is being built, five-story houses, a whole microdistrict is being built. We plan that in the autumn-winter period we will enter with water, electricity , gas and heating,” the minister added.

At the time of the proclamation of the DPR in 2014, Mariupol, with a population of about 450 thousand people, was part of the republic as the second largest city after Donetsk. However, in June of the same year, Ukrainian security forces captured Mariupol, carrying out a punitive operation there. On May 20, 2022, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the complete liberation of the city – the underground facilities of the Azovstal plant, where the militants of the Azov regiment were hiding (against whom criminal cases were initiated in the Russian Federation) and the Ukrainian military, came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition, on Friday, Kostrubitsky visited the city of Krasny Liman northeast of Slovyansk, which returned to DPR control at the end of May.

“First of all, electricity, gas and water supply lines are being restored, mobile communications are being provided, pensions and social benefits are being paid, humanitarian aid is being issued. And, of course, work is being carried out to clear mines from the liberated territories,” the minister said.

He also noted that in the destroyed schools in the specified area, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic sorted out the rubble and removed structures that posed a threat to life. We are waiting for the assessment of the builders who will begin to restore these schools so that children can attend educational institutions from September 1,” Kostrubitsky added.