Helicopter crash kills eight in Georgia

TBILISI, July 29 – RIA Novosti. All eight crew members of the helicopter that exploded after crashing in the Gudauri mountains in Georgia were killed, and a foreign paragliding tourist also died, Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri said.
On Friday, a helicopter with employees of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Health searched for paragliders in the mountains of Gudauri. During the search event, the helicopter crashed.
“It is very difficult for us, for everyone, especially for families, their friends. You know that six people were our employees, and two were emergency doctors. Unfortunately, all eight people died. One person flying on a paraglider was injured, a foreign the tourist who was with him also died. Ambulances are taking the wounded Georgian to the clinic,” Gomelauri told reporters.
Due to the helicopter crash in Georgia, July 30 has been declared a day of mourning.
