Mystery of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan speaks of uncertainty, expert says

MOSCOW, July 29 – RIA Novosti. The unwillingness of the speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to name the exact route of the Asian tour speaks of Washington’s uncertainty about which region is more priority for it now, Denis Tyurin, director of the SCO Business Club, told RIA Novosti.

A possible visit by Pelosi to Taiwan was reported back in April, but the Asian tour was canceled due to her sudden infection with the coronavirus. The media reported that Chinese diplomats in the United States were actively working to convey to congressmen the undesirability of a visit to the island “in the interests” of both sides. On Friday, Pelosi, who is expected to embark on an Asian tour today, declined to say whether she would go to Taiwan, citing security concerns.

“In my opinion, criticism (this argument by Pelosi – ed.) does not withstand much, because after all, the schedule of meetings with the leaders of states is coordinated so quickly in advance. And in this case, we are talking about the fact that in the US administration – it is not only about the congress, but about the top of the Democratic Party – they can’t decide which front is more important for them now – Chinese or Ukrainian,” the expert believes.

From his point of view, external circumstances are forcing the United States to show support for its allies in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Circumstances require support for, let’s say, the East Asian partners of the United States in the face of growing tensions between China and the United States, between Taiwan and China, and the right step would probably be to support Taiwan in these conditions. Go there, say words of support.. Let’s just say, once again confirm the readiness to fulfill their obligations under the security treaty that exists between the United States and Taiwan,” Tyurin reflects.

At the same time, he notes that under the current conditions, any careless statement by American representatives can be perceived as a “trigger” for an escalation of tension in this region, and it is quite obvious, the expert believes, that the United States will not start a third world war over Taiwan.

“Pelosi’s unwillingness to now unambiguously say what the route of her movement through the countries of the Asia-Pacific region will be means only one thing: it is the US indecision in this case to demonstrate unequivocal support to its allies in the region. The US is not ready to simultaneously play a complex chess combination on two fronts” he concluded.

On Thursday, during the first telephone conversation since March, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan. Washington refused to give details of the discussion of this topic, and Beijing said that the Chinese leader warned his American colleague about the danger of “getting burned when playing with fire.”

The topic of Taiwan in the context of US-China relations has gained particular importance against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine. Beijing emphasizes that, for historical and political reasons, no analogy is appropriate, and demands that the United States not interfere in its internal affairs. Washington, formally not having diplomatic relations with Taipei, which is recognized by the UN as an indivisible part of the PRC, under bilateral agreements and a number of laws adopted by Congress, not only maintains ties with the island, but regularly supplies arms.