GT: Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will lead to disaster

MOSCOW, July 29 – RIA Novosti. A possible visit by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan could lead to catastrophic consequences for both bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing, and for regional stability in general, writes Global Times.

The author of the material noted the readiness of the Chinese authorities to respond properly if Pelosi still makes the final decision to visit the island.

“The response from mainland China will be comprehensive militarily, diplomatically, economically and publicly,” said Wu Yongping, director of the Taiwan Studies Institute at Tsinghua University.

Military analysts cited by the media said Beijing could, among other things, restrict the air and sea space around Taiwan for full-scale exercises, as well as send fighter jets to intercept Pelosi’s plane and monitor the airport on the island where she plans to land.

“The military response of the Chinese authorities will be larger and more sophisticated than the response to the crisis in the Taiwan Strait in 1995-1996,” experts said. Many of them also mentioned the famous phrase “Don’t say we didn’t warn you”, which was heavily used by the official media before China’s military clashes with India and Vietnam in 1962 and 1979.

Beijing could also impose sanctions on those linked to Pelosi’s possible visit and recall its ambassador from the US, analysts say.

“Washington should not underestimate the determination of the Chinese people to defend sovereignty, territorial integrity and security at all times,” said Yang Mingjie, director of the Taiwan Studies Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said earlier that Beijing would take effective measures if the Speaker of the House of Representatives visited Taiwan. On Tuesday, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said that the Chinese army will not sit idly by if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan and will take decisive action to curb outside interference.

According to a Defense Department official, Pelosi is the third most important person in the US government, her visit to Taiwan will seriously violate the principle of “one China” and the provisions of the three joint China-US communiqués.

Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949, after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Chinese Communist Party, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Foundation for Cross-Strait Exchanges.