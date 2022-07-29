Security Council condemns execution of opponents in Myanmar | News

The UN Security Council on Wednesday rejected the execution of four political activists opposed to the ruling military junta in Myanmar.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Chinese FM kicks off Southeast Asia tour

“The members of the Security Council condemn the execution of opposition activists over the weekend by the military,” the statement said, calling for the immediate release of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Among those sentenced were former National League for Democracy MP Phyo Zeya Thaw and democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, known critics of the Junta.

“We salute the UN Security Council for condemning the execution of pro-democracy activists,” some members of the opposition Government of National Unity (GUN) said on Twitter, while asking the Council to “take concrete actions against the board.

The GUN was declared a terrorist by the ruling junta because it is led by supporters of Suu Kyi and her party.

Days ago, the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachellet had also strongly condemned the events, since the military ignored the repeated requests of the United Nations and the international community to apply the death sentence.

“This cruel and regressive step is an extension of the current repressive campaign of the military against its own people,” emphasized Bachellet, who concluded: “For the military to expand their slaughter will only deepen the crisis that they themselves have created.”

I’m devastated by news that former parliamentarian Zeyar Thaw and longtime activist Ko Jimmy were executed with two others today. UN Member States must honor their lives by making this depraved act a turning point for the world‘s response to this crisis. My statement attached. pic.twitter.com/zhdBxFDXoo

— UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews (@RapporteurUn)

July 25, 2022

Likewise, the United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, had said that “the people were tried, found guilty and sentenced by a military court without the right of appeal and, according to reports, without the assistance of a lawyer, in violation of international human rights law”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source