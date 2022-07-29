Palestine denounces Israeli plan to isolate East Jerusalem | News

Palestinian authorities on Thursday denounced Israel’s attempts to cut communication between East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The Palestinian Minister for Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi AlHadmi, denounced the Jewish colonial strategy that intends to unfold in that territory at the expense of Arab citizens.

In addition, he asked the international community to take a stand against this policy that violates the rights of citizens and international law.

For his part, the Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, also called on the international community to oppose the aggression of Tel Aviv, which is trying to expand the forces in the metropolis to implant its regime.

As an example of Israeli behavior with respect to this territory, we can mention the more than 1,860 orders to demolish Palestinian structures and the threat of demolishing entire neighborhoods.

Al-Bustan, Wadi Yasoul and Ain Al-Lawzeh are some of the territories that suffer the most from systemic attacks on properties, as stated by activist Fakhri Abu Diab.

Last Tuesday the colonialist army demolished the houses of two Palestinians for allegedly killing a security guard in a clash in the occupied West Bank.

Incidentally, many members of the Israeli forces take advantage of the registration of Arab land to transfer it to their name and evict their owners.

The main objective of the Israelis is to coerce the Arabs, repressing from their customs to their means of survival, to force them to move and leave the territory.

