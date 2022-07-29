World

Palestine denounces Israeli plan to isolate East Jerusalem | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read

Palestinian authorities on Thursday denounced Israel’s attempts to cut communication between East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Israel carries out demolition of Palestinian homes

The Palestinian Minister for Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi AlHadmi, denounced the Jewish colonial strategy that intends to unfold in that territory at the expense of Arab citizens.

In addition, he asked the international community to take a stand against this policy that violates the rights of citizens and international law.

For his part, the Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, also called on the international community to oppose the aggression of Tel Aviv, which is trying to expand the forces in the metropolis to implant its regime.

As an example of Israeli behavior with respect to this territory, we can mention the more than 1,860 orders to demolish Palestinian structures and the threat of demolishing entire neighborhoods.

Al-Bustan, Wadi Yasoul and Ain Al-Lawzeh are some of the territories that suffer the most from systemic attacks on properties, as stated by activist Fakhri Abu Diab.

Last Tuesday the colonialist army demolished the houses of two Palestinians for allegedly killing a security guard in a clash in the occupied West Bank.

Incidentally, many members of the Israeli forces take advantage of the registration of Arab land to transfer it to their name and evict their owners.

The main objective of the Israelis is to coerce the Arabs, repressing from their customs to their means of survival, to force them to move and leave the territory.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Australia declares emergency due to wave of monkeypox | News

2 hours ago

This July 28 the planet exhausts its resources for the year | News

3 hours ago

UN warns that the global response to HIV AIDS is in danger | News

4 hours ago

Ex-police officers sentenced for violating the rights of George Floyd | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.