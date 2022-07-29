This July 28 the planet exhausts its resources for the year | News

Earth Overcapacity Day, when all the resources that the planet is capable of generating in a year have been consumed, is reached this Thursday, according to monitoring by the Global Ecological Footprint Network.

According to the platform, the world enters red numbers of its available ecological resources when there are still 22 weeks left before the end of the year, before which it warns about the unsustainable rate of consumption and points out that humanity lives on credit with the Earth.

This Thursday marks the moment of the year in which the natural resources that were available by 2022 have been exhausted, finished in just over 200 days, which exceeds the capacity of ecosystems to regenerate by 74 percent.

The date is calculated each year by the international non-profit research organization Global Ecological Footprint Network, which measures the demand for the planet’s resources and makes visible the overexploitation of nature under the current rate of global capitalist consumption.

The calculation consists, as the NGO explains, in dividing the Earth’s biocapacity by the global ecological footprint (the pressure that human activity exerts on arable land, grazing land, forest land and built-up land, as well as areas of fishing) and multiplying that result by the 365 days of the year.

In this sense, it points out that in each decade, since 1970, the date has been brought forward one month, with the exception of the year 2020 when the resource consumption limit occurred in August, instead of July, due to measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, this year, the current date was brought forward by one day relative to 2021, as the global ecological footprint has increased by 1.2 percent while biocapacity has only increased by 0.4 percent. in the same period.

According to the president of the Global Ecological Footprint Network, Mathis Wackernagel, the result of 2022 is that “from January 1 to July 28, humanity has used as much of nature as the planet can renew throughout the year”, exhausting the natural budget for what remains until December.

He added, in that sense, that “the Earth has many goods, so we can deplete the Earth for some time, but we cannot use it excessively forever. It is like with money; we can spend more than we earn for some time. Until we’re broke.”

He also recalled that this depletion of resources is not equitable worldwide, since not all countries have the same level of consumption.

