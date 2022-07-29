UN warns that the global response to HIV AIDS is in danger | News

The United Nations warned Thursday that the global response to HIV is likely to fail due to little progress in prevention, increased risks and limited availability of resources to deal with the virus.

The report by the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) reveals that new infections experienced a 3.6 percent drop between 2020 and 2021, the most modest since 2016.

During the past year, 1.5 million new infections were recorded, which exceeds the projection of the disease by more than one million. Likewise, it is revealed that women and adolescents were the most affected group of the population.

The global HIV response is in danger.

Progress on prevention has faltered, global shocks have exacerbated risks ahead, and resources for HIV are under threat.

The new Global AIDS Update 2022 highlights the urgent actions needed to get back on track.

Despite a decline in new infections being reported in West and Central Africa, as well as the Caribbean, the response to existing cases is threatened by cut funding.

In this sense, the executive head of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima, warned that the data reflect that “the global response to AIDS is in serious danger” when 650,000 deaths from HIV are recorded.

At the same time, he warned that “if we do not move forward quickly, we will be losing ground, while the pandemic grows between Covid-19, mass displacement and other crises. Let us remember the millions of preventable deaths we are trying to stop.”

The largest increase in HIV-positive cases since 2015 was recorded in the Philippines, Madagascar, Congo, and South Sudan, while South Africa, Nigeria, India, and the United Republic of Tanzania had the largest declines.





