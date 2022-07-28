Ex-police officers sentenced for violating the rights of George Floyd | News

A US federal judge on Wednesday sentenced two former Minneapolis police officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who were convicted of violating the civil rights of African American George Floyd, to lighter terms than those recommended in sentencing guidelines.

According to the opinion of US District Judge Paul Magnuson, one of the former police officers sentenced was “truly a rookie officer” and described the other as “a good police officer, father and husband.”

In that direction, Magnuson sentenced J. Alexander Kueng to three years in prison and Tou Thao to three and a half years for violating Floyd’s rights during his murder, on May 25, 2020, when then-officer Derek Chauvin held the Floyd’s neck with his knee for more than nine minutes, killing the 46-year-old black man.

The murder, captured on video from a bystander, sparked worldwide protests and an acknowledgment of racial injustice in the United States.

In those incidents, Kueng held Floyd’s back, Thao restrained concerned bystanders and a fourth officer, Thomas Lane, held Floyd’s feet. Lane was sentenced last week to two years, also below the guidelines; a sentence Floyd’s brother Philonise called “insulting,” while Chauvin was previously sentenced to 21 years.

The federal government filed civil rights charges against the four officers in May 2021, a month after Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court.

In his guilty verdict, Magnuson said there was no question that Kueng violated Floyd’s rights by failing to stop restraining him when Floyd became unresponsive. But he also mentioned what he called “an incredible number” of letters supporting Kueng that he said came from other officials.

Both men are due to report to federal prison on Oct. 4, though Magnuson said that could change due to their state trial. Magnuson said he would recommend that they be allowed to serve their sentences in minimum-security federal facilities in Duluth or Yankton, South Dakota, so they can be close to family.

Chauvin, who is white, was the most senior officer on the scene and was sentenced to a 22-year state sentence that is serving concurrently with his federal sentence.

The murder of George Floyd on public roads in May 2020 sparked a wave of anti-racist protests in the United States, which later spread to many countries around the world.





