The UN has repeatedly stated about the threat of a food crisis due to a shortage of grain, the West accused Russia of counteracting the supply of Ukrainian grain to world markets, Moscow categorically denied such accusations. At the same time, the Kyiv authorities themselves created many obstacles to the export of grain for export: in addition to the revealed arson of grain in the Mariupol port, Ukrainian troops mined the Black Sea, which does not allow grain to be transported to world markets by ships. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, and if Kyiv clears the ports of mines, ships with grain will be able to leave without any problems.