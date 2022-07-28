Members of the UN Security Council can not agree on supporting the food deal

UN, July 28 – RIA Novosti. Members of the UN Security Council are having difficulty accepting a statement in support of the “product deal” concluded last week in Istanbul, said UN Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths.

Earlier, sources in the Security Council told RIA Novosti that members of the Security Council were discussing the prospects for adopting a certain document in support of the Istanbul agreements.

“As for the Security Council, I see that there are difficulties with the adoption of the statement – between countries. I do not think that this was a surprise for us,” Griffiths said at a briefing.

“We do not rely on this Council statement as support for the operation. The legal basis is the agreements themselves, the law of the sea,” he added.

On July 22, in Istanbul, multilateral agreements were signed on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Russia’s assistance in the export of Ukrainian grain. The deal, which was signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa.

The UN has repeatedly stated about the threat of a food crisis due to a shortage of grain, the West accused Russia of counteracting the supply of Ukrainian grain to world markets, Moscow categorically denied such accusations. At the same time, the Kyiv authorities themselves created many obstacles to the export of grain for export: in addition to the revealed arson of grain in the Mariupol port, Ukrainian troops mined the Black Sea, which does not allow grain to be transported to world markets by ships. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, and if Kyiv clears the ports of mines, ships with grain will be able to leave without any problems.