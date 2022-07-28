World

The Foreign Ministry commented on the State Department’s request for a conversation between Blinken and Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 28 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the State Department’s RIA Novosti report about the request for a conversation between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said that Lavrov would pay attention to this request when time permits.
Earlier, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US had requested a conversation between Blinken and Lavrov. Moscow, according to the American side, confirmed receipt of the request.

“Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay attention to this request when time permits,” Zakharova said.

“Now he has a busy schedule of international contacts: the SCO Ministerial Council in Tashkent, bilateral meetings,” she added.
Zakharova commented on the words of Borrell about the greater popularity of Lavrov

