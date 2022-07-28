State Department approves sale of 35 fighter jets to Germany

WASHINGTON, July 28 – RIA Novosti. The US administration has approved a potential sale to Germany of 35 of the latest F-35 fighter jets, along with parts and weapons, for $8.4 billion, the US Defense Cooperation Agency said.

The State Department has issued a ruling approving a possible … sale to the German government of F-35 aircraft, munitions and related equipment for an estimated $8.4 billion.

The agency, operating within the structure of the Pentagon, sent a notification to Congress.

The report says that Germany is expected to sell 35 fighters belonging to the latest – fifth – generation, 37 engines for them, as well as a wide range of ammunition, including 105 air-to-air missiles AMRAAM and 75 stealth extended-range cruise missiles AGM-158 JASSM -ER.