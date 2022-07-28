Biden and Xi Jinping did not discuss the price cap for Russian oil

WASHINGTON, July 28 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden did not raise the issue of imposing a price cap on Russian oil during a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, a senior US administration official told reporters.

The telephone conversation between the two leaders was the first in several months, it lasted more than two hours. According to the White House, Biden and Xi Jinping discussed the situation around Taiwan, the state of affairs in Ukraine, as well as a number of other issues on the bilateral and global agenda.

“During the conversation between the two leaders, the issue of setting a price limit for Russian oil was not raised in any form,” a White House spokesman told reporters during a special briefing on condition of anonymity.

The leaders of the G7 countries (Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, the USA, France and Japan) at the summit on June 26-28 confirmed their intention to reduce dependence on energy from Russia and tentatively agreed to start limiting prices for Russian oil and gas. At the beginning of July there were proposals to set the limit at half the current price. According to the Bloomberg agency, figures of 40-60 dollars are being discussed.

Earlier, Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with RIA Novosti noted that the introduction of a price ceiling on Russian oil and gas is risky and will only aggravate the energy crisis, in the event of such steps from the West, Russian companies will act on the basis of economic expediency. Commenting, among other things, on the results of the meeting of the G7 leaders, where the proposal on price restrictions was discussed, he noted that “theoretically, Western countries could try to introduce a” price ceiling “by putting pressure on companies providing financial, logistics and insurance services related to maritime oil supplies from Russia.