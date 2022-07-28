Serbian budget ‘bleeds’ due to energy spending, Vucic says

The head of state also said that under a new three-year contract with Gazprom, Serbia now receives gas at a price of $350-370 per thousand cubic meters. We are talking about two billion cubic meters per year. Another billion cubic meters missing for Serbian needs Belgrade is forced to buy at the market price.

“We allocated 560 million euros for this. This is a huge amount of money. I say this so that people understand how much the state is bleeding, how difficult it is,” the President of Serbia noted and added that such expenses are possible thanks to the ongoing successful tax policy, financial stability and an expected GDP of 58 billion euros.

On Thursday morning, Vučić said that high temperatures in the Western Balkans are threatening the corn crop and have led to lower water levels in the Danube and problems with coal transport on the one hand, and increased electricity consumption on the other. According to him, this creates difficulties in the production of electricity, which the Serbian authorities are forced to import. Coal production in the country is expected to decrease in the coming period, it is now being delivered to thermal power plants by trucks and trains in volumes of thousands of tons per day from both Serbia and the countries of the region.