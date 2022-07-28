World
Serbian budget ‘bleeds’ due to energy spending, Vucic says
BELGRADE, July 28 – RIA Novosti. The Serbian authorities, due to the global crisis and its impact on energy and food supply, are actually introducing a state of emergency from August 1 to March 31, President Aleksandar Vučić said.
“August is starting the other day. Until the end of March, we are in a state of emergency in the state, although we will not officially introduce it,” he told TV Pink and repeated several times that the budget was “bleeding” to cover additional costs in energy supply. social sphere and other expenses.
The head of state also said that under a new three-year contract with Gazprom, Serbia now receives gas at a price of $350-370 per thousand cubic meters. We are talking about two billion cubic meters per year. Another billion cubic meters missing for Serbian needs Belgrade is forced to buy at the market price.
“We allocated 560 million euros for this. This is a huge amount of money. I say this so that people understand how much the state is bleeding, how difficult it is,” the President of Serbia noted and added that such expenses are possible thanks to the ongoing successful tax policy, financial stability and an expected GDP of 58 billion euros.
On Thursday morning, Vučić said that high temperatures in the Western Balkans are threatening the corn crop and have led to lower water levels in the Danube and problems with coal transport on the one hand, and increased electricity consumption on the other. According to him, this creates difficulties in the production of electricity, which the Serbian authorities are forced to import. Coal production in the country is expected to decrease in the coming period, it is now being delivered to thermal power plants by trucks and trains in volumes of thousands of tons per day from both Serbia and the countries of the region.
Vučić has previously repeatedly stressed that the cost of electricity in the country is one of the lowest in Europe. According to him, at the beginning of July, at prices on world exchanges of about 360 euros per megawatt in Serbia, a megawatt for households costs 41 euros, and for enterprises – 75 euros. More than 50 percent of the country’s energy is produced by the Nikola Tesla (TENT) thermal power plant network, with a maximum annual output of 20,000 gigawatt-hours produced and 28 million tons of processed lignite from the Kolubara basin.
