Biden and Xi Jinping instructed to work out the possibility of a face-to-face meeting

WASHINGTON, July 28 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a telephone conversation, pointed out the importance of face-to-face contacts and instructed their teams to work out the possibility of holding a face-to-face meeting, a senior US administration official told reporters.

“The leaders also stressed the importance of holding face-to-face contacts and agreed to instruct their aides to do further work to choose a mutually acceptable time for such a meeting,” he said during a special briefing following the conversation between Biden and Xi Jinping.

In addition, the White House noted that the leaders of the two countries did not discuss the issue of imposing a price limit on Russian oil.

The telephone conversation between the two leaders was the first in several months, it lasted more than two hours. According to the White House, Biden and Xi Jinping discussed the situation around Taiwan, the state of affairs in Ukraine, as well as a number of other issues on the bilateral and global agenda.

The leaders of the G7 countries (Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, the USA, France and Japan) at the summit on June 26-28 confirmed their intention to reduce dependence on energy from Russia and tentatively agreed to start limiting prices for Russian oil and gas. At the beginning of July there were proposals to set the limit at half the current price. According to the Bloomberg agency, figures of 40-60 dollars are being discussed.