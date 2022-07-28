WASHINGTON, July 28 – RIA Novosti. The State Department has offered up to $10 million in rewards for information about Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and related entities and individuals, accusing them of “interfering” in the US election.

“The State Department is seeking information about the Internet Research Agency, Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin, Russian affiliates and associates for their involvement in US election interference,” the press release said.

The State Department listed 12 individuals and nine entities of interest.

Earlier, the US FBI published information on Twitter of its Washington office about the search for Russian citizens in the case of “interference in the elections” in 2016, and Prigozhin was on the list. Russia has repeatedly denied US allegations of interference in US elections in the past. In Prigozhin’s Concord company, this announcement was called politicized.

In September 2021, a case was opened in the United States against lawyer Michael Sussman, who worked for Hillary Clinton and passed on false information to the FBI about Russian interference in the presidential election, among the materials of the case was a false dossier that formed the basis of the charges against Prigozhin, Concord reported.

Prigozhin also appealed to the FBI with a demand to provide all the documents they had about him and stated that the FBI had no evidence of his guilt, Concord noted. The company reported that Prigozhin’s lawyers intended to sue the FBI for documents about him in case of refusal to provide them.