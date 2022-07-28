Earthquake in northern Philippines leaves at least four dead | News

The Government of the Philippines reported that the earthquake that occurred on Wednesday morning, in the north of the Asian country, left four people dead, some 16 injured, and innumerable material damages.

The Minister of the Interior, Benhur Abalos, offered a press conference in which Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was present, and detailed that two people lost their lives in the province of Benguet, one in Abra and another in La Montaña.

The tremor, which occurred at 8:43 am (local time) on the island of Luzon, where Manila (the capital) is located, also left at least 16 people injured, the official said without elaborating.

“Given the magnitude of the earthquake, we are talking about a major earthquake and we could expect significant damage,” Abalos added.

In addition, he explained that the Ilocos, Cagayan and Cordillera regions were affected; it was felt in 15 provinces and 218 municipalities.

For its part, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Philippines (Phivolcs) issued a subsequent report in which it lowered the magnitude of the earthquake from 7.3 to 7.0, registering at a depth of 17 kilometers (instead of 25 kilometers from the beginning). with epicenter in the province of Abra, on the island of Luzon.

The earthquake caused serious damage to 179 buildings, 29 roads and three bridges, authorities added. According to the Ministry of Transport, Metro convoys from the capital Manila were stopped after the earthquake.

In the town of Dolores, the telluric event was also felt strongly and the inhabitants evacuated at the time.

The earthquake caused damage to several historic buildings in the country, including the Cathedral of Santa Catalina, in the province of El Abra; the Vigan Cathedral and the Bantay Tower, both in the province of Ilocos Sur.

The Bantay Tower in Ilocos Sur was a watchtower, an iconic symbol of the city, around 1591, converted into a church bell tower in 1857.

The Philippines is located in the so-called “Ring of Fire” of the Pacific, so earthquakes frequently affect the territory as it is located in an area with high seismic activity.

