Suicide attack in southern Somalia leaves 13 dead | News

At least 13 people, including Abdullahi Wafow, mayor of the coastal town of Marka in the Lower Shabelle region of southern Somalia, were killed in a suicide attack targeting government officials.

Attack in central Somalia leaves two dead and 15 wounded

The Al-Shabab extremist group in Somalia claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack in the town of Marka. In a statement, the armed organization justified the murder of Wafow, who was the man who led the African Union troops to the Lower Shabelle region.

Marka is about 100 kilometers south of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

BREAKING : Abdullahi Wafow, the Mayor of the coastal city of Marka in the Lower Shabelle province of Somalia has been killed in a Suicide Bombing. 11 others also confirmed dead in the suicide bombing – Reports pic.twitter.com/eVgqfx8EnG

The secretary general of the Marka city administration in the Lower Shabelle region, Mohamed Osmaan Yariisoow, pointed out that minutes after we finished a meeting we had at the district headquarters and when we were leaving, we found that an unknown man approached us and immolated himself

Ten days ago, at least three people were killed and seven wounded, including several regional ministers, in a truck bomb attack claimed by Al Shabab in the city of Jowhar, the capital of Hirshabelle state in central Somalia.

The July 17 attack, as well as the one on Wednesday, come after Somali President Hasan Sheikh Mohamud announced the start of a new campaign to eliminate the jihadist organization, one of the most feared on the African continent.

Al Shabab, a group affiliated with the Al Qaeda network since 2012, frequently carries out terrorist attacks in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and in other parts of Somalia to overthrow the central government and forcibly establish a Wahhabi (ultra-conservative) Islamic state.

In addition, Al Shabab controls several areas of Somalia, especially the rural areas of the center and south, and also attacks neighboring nations such as Kenya. Somalia has been in a state of war and chaos since 1991, when Mohamed Siad Barre was overthrown, leaving the country without an effective government and in the hands of Islamist militias and warlords.





