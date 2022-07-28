China ratifies option for Russian oil against the US | News

China ratified on Wednesday that Beijing and Moscow maintain what it called “normal commercial and economic cooperation on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and respect,” and, in this regard, rejected the anti-Russian coercive measures adopted by the United States.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that China is categorically against US attempts to impose unilateral sanctions on Russian oil supplies to the country.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry spokesman described the anti-Russian coercive measures adopted by the United States and other Western powers as illegal, while confirming that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is based on “the principles of equality, mutual benefit and respect”.

The Chinese response comes after US senators, led by Republican lawmaker Marco Rubio, introduced a bill on Tuesday, which aims to impose sanctions on any entity that insures or registers tankers that send oil or liquefied natural gas to China from Russia. .

According to the senator of Cuban origin, by buying Russian energy, China is supporting Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

The measures of identification and persecution of foreign merchant ships and oil tankers is not a novelty in the foreign policy of the United States, since they have already been applied against Cuba, Venezuela and Iran, among other countries.

In that context, Rubio threatened that “Any entity, including Chinese state-owned companies, that helps (Russia) in that effort should face serious consequences.”

In recent weeks, Russia is ramping up its crude deliveries from ports in the Baltic and Black Seas to buyers in India and China, who are benefiting from discounts as world oil prices rise.

The geographic reorientation follows the European Union’s move to cut its imports of Russian oil by nearly 90 percent, a goal that is set to materialize by the end of the year.

Indeed, since May, Russia has once again become China’s largest supplier of crude oil after 19 months, replacing Saudi Arabia.





