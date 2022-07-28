Russia and Ethiopia see potential for cooperation on various issues | News

Russia and Ethiopia have identified several promising areas of business cooperation in energy, transport, telecommunications and agriculture and are now ready to explore them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, which is also considered the diplomatic capital of Africa.

The foreign minister, who is scheduled to meet with the main leaders of the country and discuss the international, regional and bilateral cooperation agenda, has already held a meeting with the Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen.

“We consider promising areas for further cooperation between our businessmen, such as energy, transport infrastructure, telecommunications, information security, agriculture and mineral extraction,” Lavrov said at a joint press conference after the meeting.

Lavrov said that Russia and Ethiopia have agreed to explore avenues of cooperation in these areas to ensure fruitful outcomes of the upcoming meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, scheduled for October in Addis Ababa.

Hours earlier, before the representatives of the accredited diplomatic corps in Addis Ababa, Lavrov stressed that African countries understand the root causes of the current situation in world politics, which are the attempts of the West to “cling to the evanescent perspective of a unipolar world “.

“Our African colleagues are well aware of the root causes of what is happening, the causes that consist in the attempt of the collective in the West to paralyze the objective historical process, the formation of a just and democratic order and to cling to the vanishing perspective of a so-called unipolar world,” he declared.

The head of Russian diplomacy also highlighted Ethiopia’s “balanced position” regarding the demilitarization and denazification operation in Ukraine.

“We reported on the latest developments in the execution of the special military operation in Ukraine, our Ethiopian friends have a balanced and responsible position on this issue in the United Nations Organization [ONU]Lavrov added.

The Russian minister began his five-day African tour on Saturday and has already visited Egypt, the Republic of Congo and Uganda.





