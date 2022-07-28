Gazprom cuts gas supply by Nord Stream in half | News

Russian energy company Gazprom halved the supply of gas through the Nord Stream on Wednesday after the withdrawal of another Siemens turbine and the extension of sanctions by the European Union.

EU countries agree to reduce gas consumption by 15%

The Russian gas group reported the reduction from its announcement of 33 million cubic meters per day, which would mean a little more than 18 percent of the pipeline’s volume.

In this regard, Gazprom noted that “another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portóvaya compressor station is stopped. As of 07:00 Moscow time on July 27, the daily production of Portovaya will not exceed 33 million cubic meters per day.”

The European Union blames Russia for reducing its gas shipments through Nord Stream 1, when the United States is to blame for pressuring the EU not to activate Nord Stream 2. Unfortunately, the European Union is today more of a colony of the empire. pic.twitter.com/A8ykC9IDyb

For its part, the company Nord Stream AG reported that the flow of gas fell by 1.3 million cubic meters this morning to position it at 20 percent of its total capacity.

German Economics Minister Robert Habeck stressed that “we are countering this with unity and focused action. We are taking precautions to get through the winter “while he moves towards a reduction in the consumption of Russian gas.

Accordingly, the European Union decided through a political agreement to reduce Gazprom’s demand to 15 percent by diversifying suppliers and promoting alternative energy sources.

On the other hand, the Russian company pointed out that it will reduce the delivery of gas volumes to Italy from 34 million cubic meters to 27 million cubic meters in response to the extension of the sanctions imposed by the European Union.





