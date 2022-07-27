Iran reaffirms will to face global energy crisis | News

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdolahian on Wednesday expressed Tehran’s willingness to strengthen international cooperation in pursuit of energy recovery during his speech at the D-8 summit.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran makes nuclear cooperation conditional on reviving deal

In this regard, the head of Persian diplomacy stated that his country “is prepared to help the international community to face the energy crisis and the threats related to food insecurity.”

Based on this, Amir Abdolahian highlighted Iran’s “exemplary” connectivity, the transit position at the service of the markets and the possession of energy sources to “contribute to actions aimed at guaranteeing the security of the energy supply”.

FM Amir Abdollahian: Economic Diplomacy and deepening ties with neighboring and Muslim countries are two of the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Foreign Policy.

— Iran Foreign Ministry ���� (@IRIMFA_EN)

July 27, 2022

In turn, the senior Iranian diplomat stressed that Tehran has historically supported the efforts of developing countries to “generate an efficient international economic system and achieve economic development and growth and the well-being of the peoples.”

Accordingly, the foreign minister pointed out that Iran’s international cooperation is based on the initiative of the Persian president, Ebrahim Raisi, called “Gas for Global Economic Recovery after Covid-19”.

با برادرانم وزرای خارجه کویت، امارات ،قطر ، عمان و پیشتر عراق گفتگو م. رايزني در منطقه ای و بین المللی و راهکارهای توسعه روابط از الزامات سیاست همسایگی. ما به همکاری های فیمابین با همسایگان شتاب خواهیم داد. بیگانگان نمی توانند مانع از روند همکاری منطقه ای شوند.

— H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian)

July 26, 2022

Similarly, Amir Abdolahian stated that economic diplomacy and the consolidation of relations with the countries of the region “are among the priorities of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Iranian minister ratified his commitment to peace, stability and development in the framework of the twentieth session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization for Economic Cooperation of eight Islamic Developing Countries (D-8).

The organization created in June 1997 brings together Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey and celebrates this edition virtually in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source