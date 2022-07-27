UK railway workers resume strike in defense of jobs | News

Nearly 80 percent of public rail services in the UK were canceled on Wednesday as a result of a strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at state-owned Network Rail.

This is the second day of strike organized by this union during the summer, after another mobilization last June.

The strike is supported by approximately 40,000 workers, who are demanding safe jobs and higher wages, said RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

Employees demand that the company increase their salaries by 7 percent this year to level their income against the high cost of living and inflation.

Firstly, we have not had an 8% offer. Train operator members have been offered nothing at all.

Secondly, even if we had received an 8% offer, do you understand that it is actually a pay cut with inflation at 11.8%?

Thirdly, things can only improve if we all stand together and fight.

In this regard, they are opposed to the increase reaching only 4 percent this year and another 4 percent next year, when the government expects inflation to rise to 10 percent by the arrival of autumn.

Speaking to local media, Lynch denounced that the company has not yet made any offer, “so we do not have any agreement to present to our members.”

The union leader also recalled that the company’s intention is to fire between 2,000 and 3,000 affiliated workers, and rejected that hegemonic politicians and media call him a union baron.

During the strike in June, the RMT affiliates denounced that the Network Rail company reported substantial dividends at the end of 2021 and yet refuses to increase their salaries.

According to local media, pickets of workers protesting in the city of Glasgow (north) showed banners that read: “We refuse to remain poor” and “Andrew Haines, CEO of Network Rail, 593,000 pounds ( $714,443). Station cleaner: 21,000 pounds ($25,300).

The protest has been questioned by one of the candidates to succeed the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Foreign Minister Liz Truss, and by another Conservative, Transport Minister Grant Shapps, who said publicly that it is time to toughen union laws. in the country.

Faced with this fact, the trade unionists stressed that the company has left them no alternative but to go on strike and criticized that the Labor Party, led by Keir Starmer, does not support the mobilization.





