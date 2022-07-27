World
“Hitler and Eva Braun”. Fashion photoshoot Zelensky angered Americans
MOSCOW, July 27 – RIA Novosti. Twitter users from the US and other Western countries appreciated photo session of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Elena for Vogue magazine.
“This is so inappropriate. And no one said: “Hey guys, maybe this is not the best idea at the moment?” writes Alexis Dionne.
“Do leaders of other countries do fashion photo shoots during armed conflicts?” asked HRH Tanya, The Duchess of Canada.
“Obviously they have plenty of time to do it,” Mitch sneered.
“The West is sending them more weapons and billions of dollars to pose for Vogue,” one commenter said.
Yesterday, 14:19Special military operation in Ukraine
In Crimea, they said that Zelensky led Ukraine to a disaster
Another panelist compared the Zelenskys’ photo shoot to a picture showing Hitler with his cohabitant Eva Braun.
The Ukrainian president has been repeatedly criticized for his inappropriate appearance and activities as head of state. So, during the visit of the leaders of France, Germany and Italy to Kyiv on June 16, Zelensky put on a military uniform instead of a formal business suit, and a week ago he met with American actor and comedian Ben Stiller. In turn, his wife Elena was accused of exceeding her authority by demanding that Western air defense systems be provided to Ukraine during her visit to the United States.
Yesterday, 08:00Special military operation in Ukraine
“Wants to rule alone”: Zelensky betrayed his sponsors
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked