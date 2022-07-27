“Hitler and Eva Braun”. Fashion photoshoot Zelensky angered Americans

“This is so inappropriate. And no one said: “Hey guys, maybe this is not the best idea at the moment?” writes Alexis Dionne.

The Ukrainian president has been repeatedly criticized for his inappropriate appearance and activities as head of state. So, during the visit of the leaders of France, Germany and Italy to Kyiv on June 16, Zelensky put on a military uniform instead of a formal business suit, and a week ago he met with American actor and comedian Ben Stiller. In turn, his wife Elena was accused of exceeding her authority by demanding that Western air defense systems be provided to Ukraine during her visit to the United States.