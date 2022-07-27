World
The analyst assessed the chances of the United States to agree with China on arms control
LA VISTA (USA), July 27 – RIA Novosti. The United States is unlikely to be able to induce China to conclude a joint arms control agreement because it does not have sufficient tools to pressure Beijing to do so, Patty-Jane Geller, an analyst at the Heritage Foundation, said on Wednesday.
“The question is, will we be able to convince China to conclude an arms control agreement with us in the foreseeable future? To me, this sounds unlikely at this stage. I’m not sure that we have the capabilities and weapons that would allow us to induce the PRC to such a move,” Geller said during a panel discussion at the 13th Annual Containment Symposium in Nebraska.
According to Geller, such a forecast does not mean at all that Washington should not attempt to put pressure on Beijing in order to impose such an agreement.
“At the same time, our primary goal should be to develop a strategy that will allow us to carry out nuclear deterrence of two rivals possessing nuclear weapons at the same time,” the analyst added, explaining what Russia and China meant in this case.
