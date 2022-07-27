Protesters storm Iraqi parliament in rejection of the prime minister | News

Hundreds of protesters, many of them supporters of Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, stormed the parliament inside the heavily fortified so-called Green Zone, protesting the nomination of a prime minister from a rival bloc.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran and Iraq hold bilateral dialogue to boost economies

This Wednesday began a demonstration in the Iraqi capital against the appointment of Mohammed Sudani for the post of Prime Minister of the country.

“The protesters entered the Parliament building, after they entered the Green Zone,” the Iraqi state news agency INA reported, referring to the fortified area of ​​Baghdad that is home to major government buildings as well as foreign embassies.

Videos show Iraqi protestors storming Iraqi Parliament, breaching heavily fortified “Green Zone”, home to government buildings.

Iraq has seen heavy protests against Mohammed al-Sudani, the nominee for Iraq PM. pic.twitter.com/Y6u4cqpjx6

— dana (@dana916)

July 27, 2022

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi called on protesters to “immediately withdraw” from the Green Zone, home to government buildings and diplomatic missions.

He warned in a statement that the security forces will ensure “the protection of state institutions and foreign missions, and will prevent any damage to security and order.”

Al-Sadr’s bloc won 73 seats in the October 2021 Iraqi elections, making it the largest faction in the 329-seat parliament. But since the vote, talks to form a new government have stalled.

Following the parliamentary elections in October 2021, the country’s political forces failed to form a new government. In May, Iraq’s largest bloc, led by influential Shi’ite politician Muqtada Sadr, walked out of the country’s parliament.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source