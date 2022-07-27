The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second time in a row.

MOSCOW, July 27 – RIA Novosti. Following the results of the July meeting, the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) raised the base interest rate by 75 basis points – to the level of 2.25-2.5 percent per annum, the regulator said in a press release.

The decision coincided with the forecasts of most analysts.

The Fed notes that a further increase in the target rate range would be appropriate. In addition, the Fed confirmed that it will continue to reduce assets on its balance sheet, following the plan published in May.

The regulator has raised the base rate for the fourth time in a row, and the decision to raise it by 75 basis points in June was made for the first time since November 1994. On March 16, the Fed raised the rate for the first time since December 2018, after unscheduledly lowering it to 0-0.25 percent per annum in 2020 in response to the severe economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.