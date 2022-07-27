World

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second time in a row.

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, July 27 – RIA Novosti. Following the results of the July meeting, the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) raised the base interest rate by 75 basis points – to the level of 2.25-2.5 percent per annum, the regulator said in a press release.
The decision coincided with the forecasts of most analysts.
The Fed notes that a further increase in the target rate range would be appropriate. In addition, the Fed confirmed that it will continue to reduce assets on its balance sheet, following the plan published in May.
The regulator has raised the base rate for the fourth time in a row, and the decision to raise it by 75 basis points in June was made for the first time since November 1994. On March 16, the Fed raised the rate for the first time since December 2018, after unscheduledly lowering it to 0-0.25 percent per annum in 2020 in response to the severe economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yesterday, 16:59

U.S. economy has little chance of avoiding recession, IMF says

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

“Hitler and Eva Braun”. Fashion photoshoot Zelensky angered Americans

11 mins ago

The analyst assessed the chances of the United States to agree with China on arms control

28 mins ago

Protesters storm Iraqi parliament in rejection of the prime minister | News

29 mins ago

Switzerland denied data on refusal to issue visas to Russian delegations

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.