Switzerland denied data on refusal to issue visas to Russian delegations

GENEVA, July 27 – RIA Novosti. Switzerland does not refuse visas to members of Russian delegations visiting the country, spokesman for the country’s Foreign Ministry Andreas Heller told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.
“Switzerland takes its role as a host state very seriously and makes every effort to ensure that all delegations can go to Geneva to work in the best possible conditions. This also applies to Russian delegations. The Swiss authorities do not interfere with the visit of official Russian delegations to Geneva. Applications for entry from Russia are handled with all possible flexibility in accordance with applicable law,” said Heller.
The spokesman also said that the ministry was not aware of any problems with the issued visas to Russians, and that no official comments had been received from the Russian Federation.
Earlier, Russian representative Irina Tyazhlova, speaking at a meeting of the UN open-ended working group on international information security, said that visas to Russian delegates intending to take part in the work of UN bodies are not issued not only by the United States, but also by Switzerland.
