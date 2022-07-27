US offered to trade Bout for Whelan and Greiner, media reported

WASHINGTON, July 27 – RIA Novosti. The United States offers Russia to exchange businessman Viktor Bout for the Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, CNN claims.

“The Biden administration is offering Russia an arms dealer (Viktor Bout. — Approx. ed.) as part of a potential exchange deal for Greiner, Whelan,” the report says.

As the channel explains, US President Joe Biden personally approved the exchange plan. In turn, Bout’s lawyer told RIA Novosti that he could not comment on reports about the exchange of the client, but “this may soon change.”

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced his intention to hold talks with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the issue of Americans arrested in Russia. However, he did not specify the details of the proposal made to Moscow.

Viktor Bout was arrested in Thailand at the request of the United States in 2008 as a result of a provocative operation by American intelligence services. He was accused of preparing a conspiracy to kill Americans and material support for terrorism. Booth denies the allegations on all counts. In Thailand, he won two extradition proceedings in the first instance, but then, at the appeal stage, the decisions of the courts were canceled.

While Bout was still under the jurisdiction of Thai justice, he was taken to the United States with gross violations of both Thai and American law. In 2012, a jury in New York found the Russian guilty, after which the federal court sentenced him to the minimum sentence under the sane articles – 25 years in prison.

In February, Greiner, a basketball player who flew in from New York, was detained at Sheremetyevo Airport. During the inspection of hand luggage, vapes with a liquid with a specific smell were found in her. The examination found that there was hash oil inside. The UK opened a criminal case on drug smuggling, for which Greiner could receive up to ten years in prison.

The trial, which resulted in the former US Marine Whelan received 16 years in prison, became one of the most high-profile in 2020. The plot of the accusation in his case was not disclosed: from the FSB press release it only followed that he was detained in Moscow at the end of 2018 during a spy operation.

Now Whelan is serving time in a colony in Mordovia. He did not appeal the court’s decision, hoping for a quick exchange, but he did not wait for it and was transferred from the pre-trial detention center.