UN appoints representative to food deal watchdog center

UN, July 27 – RIA Novosti. The UN has appointed its interim representative at the joint coordinating center in Istanbul as part of the implementation of the “product deal”, Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a briefing.

He noted that “Frederick Jay Kenny, who leads the UN efforts” on the ground “and promotes the efforts of the parties to implement the agreements (reached in Istanbul – ed.)” has been appointed as the temporary UN representative in this center.

16:34 The Russian Foreign Ministry demanded a package implementation of the product deal

According to the UN, Kenny is currently director of legal and external relations for the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London. In this capacity, he advises the UN Secretary General on all legal matters relating to the operation of the IMO, with particular reference to treaty and maritime law.

Before joining the IMO, as follows from his biography, he often represented the United States in various structures, and has a 33-year military career in the United States behind him. In particular, Kenny served as General Counsel for the US Coast Guard, earning the rank of Rear Admiral. Served as a Coast Guard Judge for 22 years of his military service, including as Chief of the Coast Guard’s Division of Maritime and International Law and seconded to the US Department of State’s Office of Oceans.

He was a member of the US delegation to 12 different committees and subcommittees of the IMO, and from 2009 to 2011 was the head of the US delegation to the legal committee of the organization.

On July 22, in Istanbul, multilateral agreements were signed on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Russia’s assistance in the export of Ukrainian grain. The deal, which was signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa.