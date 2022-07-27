The analyst urged the United States to prepare to repel nuclear strikes

LA VISTA (USA), July 27 – RIA Novosti. The US needs to modernize its deterrence strategy to be able to respond simultaneously to possible nuclear strikes from both Russia and China, Patty-Jane Geller, an analyst at the Heritage Foundation, said Wednesday.

“If we have the capacity to apply our strategy against one rival with nuclear weapons, then we need to change it so that we can do this against two at once. In my opinion, we are not talking about repelling Russian nuclear strike and strike back. We will need to repel the strike, respond to Russia, and at the same time maintain the ability to deter China,” Geller said during a panel discussion at the 13th annual deterrence symposium that kicked off in Nebraska.

July 12, 10:56 US is teetering dangerously on the brink of nuclear conflict, foreign ministry says

Quoting excerpts from a speech by the head of the US Strategic Command, Geller stressed that the US today “simply cannot afford the luxury of deterring just one nuclear adversary.”

According to the Heritage Foundation analyst, if Washington does not take any decisive measures in the context of nuclear deterrence, its inaction will undermine international stability in this area. At the same time, Geller admitted that a further US buildup of nuclear weapons could provoke a response from Moscow and Beijing, which in turn would result in a new “arms race.”

“At the same time, I do not think that we should worry too much about this. History teaches us that from time to time, when we stopped building up and even reduced the number of our nuclear forces, our opponents continued to accumulate them,” she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, a few days after the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, put the strategic deterrence forces, which include nuclear weapons, on special alert. In this regard, the Kremlin stated that Russia has no plans to use nuclear weapons. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke in April about the “very significant” risks of a nuclear war, but Russia’s principled position is that the use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.