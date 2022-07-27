World

Blinken confirms U.S. offer for prisoner swap with Russia

WASHINGTON, July 27 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed that the US had made an offer to Russia that could lead to the release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, but declined to disclose its content.
“I cannot and will not go into any details of what we proposed to the Russians,” he said at a press conference.
Blinken announced that he intends to discuss the prisoner issue with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the coming days.
CNN claims the White House is offering to release Russian businessman Viktor Bout in exchange for Greiner and Whelan.
Bout’s lawyer called his possible exchange a matter of life and death

