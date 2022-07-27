Tunisia approves new Constitution but with little participation | News

Tunisia approved this Monday the constitutional reform project of the president, Kaïs Saied, but with a minimal participation in the referendum, only 27.54% of the more than nine million Tunisian voters turned out to vote.

Tunisians vote in referendum on new Constitution

The Tunisian opposition parties, which called for a boycott of the constitution referendum held on Monday, described the vote as “illegitimate” due to the low turnout, which stood at 27.5%.

The opposition coalition – which includes leftist, liberal and Islamist parties – defined the consultation as “unpopular” due to the high abstention rate and the Free Desturiano Party (PDL), of the old regime, considered that it was a “fraudulent and illegitimate” process.

In a school in the capital’s suburb of La Marsa #Tunisia, the influx of voters in the constitutional referendum is less than one election day, but it is not empty. Constant influx of citizens despite 38C degrees and that it is a public holiday. The beaches are bursting pic.twitter.com/Uiwrc1RV57

“The vast majority of Tunisians (75%) do not support (President Kais) Said, again; what he did is a coup, it is illegal and it is unpopular”, valued the movement “Citizens against the coup” linked the opposition Salvation Front.

According to the polls, 92.3% of the votes are in favor of the constitutional draft that will replace the current Magna Carta of 2014, and that will give almost all power to the president.

More than 2,458,985 voters participated in the vote, but the number “remains an estimate” as the results of some polling stations have not yet reached the polling center, said the president of the High Independent Authority for Elections (ISIE ), Farouk Bouasker.

Tunisia began the referendum in its 24 provinces on the country’s Republic Day, which fell on Monday.

Polling stations across the country opened their doors to a total of 9,278,541 registered voters at 0600 local time (0500 GMT).

The final results of the referendum will not be announced until the deadlines for appeals have passed, but no later than August 28.





