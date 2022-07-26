Russia ratifies priority of its relations with Africa | News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ratified on Tuesday from Uganda the priority that the African continent has in Moscow’s foreign policy, while the presence of Western powers is increasingly diminished.

Lavrov also predicted that “I can say without fear of being wrong that the role of the African continent in the concept of our foreign policy will increase, and significantly. This would happen regardless of what happens in the western direction. The western direction, as you know , it is being cancelled”.

The Russian foreign minister expressed himself in this way after a meeting with the Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, in which he told him that “due to our principled, long-term and not conjunctural interests, the importance of Africa will increase, well, due to what The West is doing now in relation to our country, it will objectively increase the part of the African leadership in our work.”

The foreign minister was received by Museveni, to whom he handed a personal message from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the meeting, according to a note from the Russian Foreign Ministry, concordant assessments were expressed on the need to guarantee food security in the developing world, including African countries.

Lavrov confirmed what he called Russia’s unconditional commitment to fulfill all its obligations regarding export deliveries of critically important food products to countries in need, particularly African ones.

The Russian Foreign Minister visits Uganda as part of his African tour, which also includes Egypt, Ethiopia and the Republic of the Congo.

Last week, the African Union was one of the international organizations that welcomed the agreement signed by Russia and Ukraine to allow the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and called again for an “immediate ceasefire”.

