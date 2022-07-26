World

President of Türkiye announces meeting with Russian counterpart in August | News

The president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced on Tuesday his visit to the city of Sochi, on August 5, to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, before the mediation carried out by Ankara in the conflict in Ukraine.

This visit comes after the United Nations (UN), Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to resume grain exports through three ports.

Authorities said exports will resume soon and will be coordinated by a hub in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

A week ago, Erdogan and Putin met during a trilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, in Tehran.

Also, both leaders met for the seventh summit in the Astana format to discuss the development of the conflict in Syria.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

