Russia will stop operating Space Station from 2024 | News

Russia will stop operating on the International Space Station (ISS) “after 2024”, the head of the Russian agency Roscosmos, Yuri Borissov, announced on Tuesday.

“We will certainly fulfill all our obligations to our partners” on the ISS, Borissov said during a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “But, the decision was made to leave this station after 2024,” he said.

“I think that by then we will start to create the Russian orbital station”, which will be “the main priority” of the national space program, Borissov continued.

The new Russian space station will look like this. The first stage will involve two crew members; the second—up to four.

The country plans to quit the ISS after 2024 to focus on its own space projects.

The Russian government had already approved Russian participation in the ISS until 2024 and last June, Roscosmos sources assured that Russia would continue to work and participate with its partners in the ISS until it had its own orbital platform, something scheduled for 2025.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov reiterated on Tuesday that the decision to abandon the orbital platform had already been made earlier.

The United States hoped that the cooperation would continue until at least 2030, but Russia has repeatedly expressed doubts about the possibility of this happening, especially in the context of sanctions.





