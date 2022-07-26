World

UN working with US to issue visas to foreign diplomats

UN, July 26 – RIA Novosti. The UN Secretariat is cooperating with the US Permanent Mission on issuing visas to foreign diplomats traveling to the organization’s headquarters in New York, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, the United States did not issue a visa to Andrey Krutskikh, Director of the International Information Security Department of the Foreign Ministry, who was supposed to lead the Russian delegation at the session of the UN Open-Ended Working Group on International Information Security. The session has been held at the UN Headquarters since Monday. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, earlier called on the UN Secretariat to take measures to resolve this situation.
“The Secretary General and other senior UN officials are in close contact with the host country and relevant missions to the UN, including the Russian Federation, on issues related to the UN-US Headquarters Agreement,” Haq said, responding to a request for comment on the call Polyansky.
“We are actively engaging with the US Mission on visa issues for delegations to upcoming UN meetings at headquarters and are in touch with the Mission on specific cases that come to our attention. We are doing the same in this case,” he added.
Russia protested to the US authorities because of the denial of a visa for the Krutskys

