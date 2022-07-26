The Hungarian Foreign Ministry questioned the legality of the EU decision to reduce gas demand

BUDAPEST, July 26 – RIA Novosti. The legal force of the decision of the EU countries to reduce gas consumption by 15 percent is doubtful, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

“Hungary is the only one who votes against this decree, because the proposal completely ignores the interests of the Hungarian people. <...> This is an unreasonable, useless, impracticable offer, <...> serving purely communicative purposes and to preserve the authority of some Western politicians,” he told Hungarian journalists after the meeting.

According to the diplomat, the proposal creates a strange legal situation, “when energy issues of one country are determined by another country.”

“From our point of view, it is clearly stated in the EU Treaties that the preparation of the energy balance of the Member States is a national competence, that is, only the Member State can decide how much of which energy carrier it uses for its own activities. Security of energy supply is also a national competence, The responsibility for this does not lie with the European Commission,” Szijjártó said.

He also added that such an initiative is harmful, since there may be a situation where there is gas in the Hungarian tanks, but the Hungarians cannot use it, “because someone in Brussels decided so.”

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that the first reports of the decision appeared in the German media even before the meeting.

“This story could be compared to a concept court, given that only the first speeches were heard in the debate, when the German news agency had already trumpeted to the whole world that the energy council had adopted a decision. It’s a bit like when the verdict is written in advance, and the procedure should be played out like a theater,” he said.

Szijjarto has previously criticized the European Commission’s proposal and said that it contradicts statements by Western European politicians that their countries are no longer dependent on Russian energy resources. Hungary, he said, is still ready to consider the initiative, but only if it receives a formal written proposal.

EU energy ministers have agreed on a new regulation to voluntarily reduce EU natural gas consumption by at least 15 percent compared to the average consumption over the previous five years. In addition, an EU alert mechanism (EU Alert) has been agreed upon, which can be activated in the event of a severe shortage of gas in storage facilities or extremely high demand for gas by setting a mandatory reduction target of 15 percent.