South Africa asks to declare Israel an apartheid state | News

South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said on Tuesday that Israel should be classified as an apartheid state and that the United Nations General Assembly should establish a committee to verify whether it meets the requirements.

Israel carries out demolition of Palestinian homes

The official spoke at the second meeting of the Palestinian Heads of Mission in Africa, which is being held in the South African capital, Pretoria, and in which the Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riad Malki, is participating.

He denounced that the occupation by Tel Aviv of large territories of the West Bank and the development of settlements considered illegal by the United Nations constitute “flagrant examples of violations of international law.”

He said that generations of Palestinians suffer the effects of racial inequality, discrimination and denial in the same way that millions of oppressed South Africans did in the past.

He called for no nation to sit idly by in the face of the drama that at least 5,418 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip over the past 15 years, including 1,246 boys and girls, as well as 488 women.

He recalled that these events have been considered by the UN as serious violations of human rights against the Palestinians, and said that they “point to the fact that the State of Israel is committing crimes of apartheid and persecution” against that people.

Pandor told local media that the world must continue to denounce the murder last May by the Israeli military of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, of the Al Jazeera network, while she was covering an operation by the occupation forces in Jenin.

Coincidentally, the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation was the first representative of the Government of that nation to demand that Israel account for the crime against the Palestinian-American reporter and other murders.





