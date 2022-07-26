The European Union plans to double the supply of electricity from Ukraine

BRUSSELS, July 26 – RIA Novosti. Representatives of the European network of transmission system operators will meet this week to decide on a doubling of supplies from Ukraine, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“The current volume of cross-border electricity supplies (from Ukraine – ed.) is now at the level of 100 megawatts. Representatives of the European network of electricity transmission system operators will meet this week to decide on doubling this volume,” she said.

The European Commissioner specified that such a decision could come into force immediately after the agreement.

Simone added that the increase in electricity supplies will allow Ukraine to receive additional revenues to offset the consequences of the conflict, and for the EU, this will provide additional affordable electricity at a time when prices are especially high.

As European Commissioner for Economics Paolo Gentiloni noted earlier, prices for “blue fuel” in Europe at the end of June were more than six times higher than last year. According to him, at the end of last month, gas was trading at the level of 140 euros per megawatt-hour, by July 12 it was at the level of 173 euros per megawatt-hour. We are talking about the European price-benchmark.