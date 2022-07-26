World
Johnson presented Zelensky with the Winston Churchill Leadership Award
MOSCOW, July 26 – RIA Novosti. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented Vladimir Zelensky with the Winston Churchill Leadership Award.
“Despite the fact that we are physically far away, I am very pleased to present this award to you, Vladimir,” Johnson said during a video conference with Zelensky.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko took part in the “awarding ceremony”.
The Churchill Leadership Award was first presented in person by the grandson of a former British prime minister, Bill Gates, in 2006. After that, it was also awarded to former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, under which the US bombed Yugoslavia and began to expand NATO, to former US Senator from Connecticut Joseph Lieberman, who advocated tough sanctions against Iran due to the development of Tehran’s nuclear program and in support of the war in Iraq.
Earlier, the British newspaper Telegraph wrote that Boris Johnson, who resigned from the post of British Prime Minister, plans to make a last trip to Kyiv before he finally leaves Downing Street. Prior to that, he was in Kyiv in June and April.
