Johnson presented Zelensky with the Winston Churchill Leadership Award

“Despite the fact that we are physically far away, I am very pleased to present this award to you, Vladimir,” Johnson said during a video conference with Zelensky.

The Churchill Leadership Award was first presented in person by the grandson of a former British prime minister, Bill Gates, in 2006. After that, it was also awarded to former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, under which the US bombed Yugoslavia and began to expand NATO, to former US Senator from Connecticut Joseph Lieberman, who advocated tough sanctions against Iran due to the development of Tehran’s nuclear program and in support of the war in Iraq.