PARIS, July 26 – RIA Novosti. The food crisis will last longer than the military conflict in Ukraine, its consequences will not disappear in 12-18 months, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

“The war (in Ukraine – ed.) will go on for a long time. And the destabilization in the food market will last even longer … Therefore, we must continue to respond to this crisis situation. After all, in six, twelve, eighteen months, the consequences of the war will not disappear anywhere,” Macron said at a meeting on global food security in Cameroon, where he had previously paid an official visit.

08:00 The West is preparing the world for starvation without Ukrainian grain. The world is waiting for Russian grain

According to the French leader, it is necessary to continue to provide the population with good quality products and develop sustainable agriculture.

The UN has repeatedly stated the threat of a food crisis due to a shortage of grain, the West has accused Russia of opposing the supply of Ukrainian grain to world markets – Moscow categorically rejected such accusations. At the same time, the Kyiv authorities themselves created many obstacles to the export of grain for export: in addition to the revealed arson of grain in the Mariupol port, Ukrainian troops carried out mining of the Black Sea, which does not allow grain to be transported to world markets by ships.

On July 22, in Istanbul, multilateral agreements were signed on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Russia’s assistance in the export of Ukrainian grain. The deal, which was signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa.